BGT Vs GYT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Burgut will face Girat in the Turkmenistan Basketball League this weekend. Burgut and Girat will face each other on Saturday, April 25 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BGT vs GYT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction, BGT vs GYT Dream11 team, BGT vs GYT match prediction, BGT vs GYT top picks.

BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction: BGT vs GYT Dream11 team and preview

Burgut are currently sitting on second place and a win against lower-ranked Girat will boost their chances of lifting the title. Girat, on the other hand, are struggling in the current season and are sitting on the 7th spot in the league. Girat have registered only three wins from the 10 games they have played in the season so far. Girat come into the game after suffering 59-101 trouncing in their previous encounter. Burgut also come into the game after losing their previous game 69-82 and a victory will be crucial for them to reduce the gap against the table-toppers.

BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction: BGT vs GYT starting lineup, BGT vs GYT Dream11 top picks

BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction: BGT vs GYT Dream11 top picks starting 5: Burgut

Meliaev, Davut, Sultan, Keril, Nuryev

BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction: BGT vs GYT Dream11 top picks starting 5: Girat

Ode, Rahim, Peter, Osman, Arslan

BGT vs GYT Dream11 team, BGT vs GYT Dream11 top picks

Here is the BGT vs GYT Dream11 team and top picks that could bring you the maximum points.

BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction

Burgut are the favourites to win the game as per our BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The BGT vs GYT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the BGT vs GYT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Image: Dream11)