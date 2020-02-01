BOS Vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Boston Celtics and Philidelphia 76ers are all set to face off in an NBA 2019-20 regular-season game. Both the teams will square off at TD Garden on Saturday night (Sunday morning, February 2nd at 7:00 AM IST). You can play the BOS vs PHI match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs PHI Dream11 predictions and squad details

BOS vs PHI Dream11 preview

Boston Celtics currently occupy the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They have played 47 games so far in the league. Out of which, they have won 32 games and lost 15 games. Their previous game was against the Golden State Warriors which they won with a scoreline of 119-104. While they might not be the favourites win the NBA Championship this season, the team will certainly continue to continue their 4 game winning streak to consolidate their position in the Top 3.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers occupy the sixth position in the Western Conference. They have played 49 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 31 games and lost 18 games. They played their last game against the Atlanta Hawks which they went on to lose 117-127. They have registered 3 wins in their last four games. In spite of losing their previous game to Hawks, 76ers will be looking to upset Celtics on their own court and look to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

BOS vs PHI Dream11 squad

BOS vs PHI Dream11 squad: Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BOS vs PHI Dream11 squad: Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

BOS vs PHI Dream11 team

BOS vs PHI Dream11 prediction

Boston Celtics are favourites to win the game

Note: The BOS vs PHI Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.