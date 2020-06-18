Kobe Bryant Was Talked Out Of Releasing His Gangster Rap Album By LL Cool J

Rapper LL Cool J was recently on The Ringer Podcast with sports analyst Ben Simmons. While on the podcast, LL Cool J revealed a story about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant from the 1990s. As per the 52-year-old rapper, he was the one who told Bryant not the release the Kobe Bryant rap album.

Also read | Kobe Bryant raps fluently in Italian in 2000 throwback video: Kobe Bryant rap album, Kobe Bryant rap song

Kobe Bryant rap album: LL Cool J told Bryant not release the Kobe Bryant rap song

As per the veteran rapper, the five-time NBA champion recorded the Kobe Bryant rap album in the 90s when he began his rookie career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant, who was around eighteen years old back then, had called LL Cool J over to ask his opinion on the track. According to LL Cool J, he told Bryant that a rap album was not what he needs to be doing. He advised the Lakers legend to focus on his NBA career as he believed Bryant should not release the album as the lyrics were dark. LL Cool J also told Bryant that his rap was 'gangster' and not what he does, which might have had a negative effect on his career. LL further added that as the album was never released, Bryant must have decided to take his advice. Bryant, along with his 13-year daughter Gianna and seven others, passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal looks back at alley-oop from Kobe Bryant that defined the Lakers dynasty: Lakers three peat, Kobe Bryant NBA rings

LL Cool J's post after Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant's brief rap career

During 1999-2000, Bryant had signed with Sony Records and also following Shaquille O'Neal, who was an occasional DJ and composer. In 2000, Bryant released K.O.B.E, his only studio single, which he performed at the 2000 All-Star games with supermodel Tyra Banks. The Lakers legend has also remixed Destiny's Child's No, No, No. He was also a secret guest on O'Neal's 3X's Dope, which has no video available. He has also collaborated on Brian McKnight's Hold Me. Bryant has also worked with Broady Boy, Nas and 50 Cent for his song Thug Poet. He also released a track called 'Kobe', where he collaborated with Tyra Banks.

Also read | Damian Lillard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Tupac, Jordan with his latest album cover: Kobe Bryant rap album dedication, Kobe Bryant rap song

Kobe Bryant's rap track Thug Poet with Broady Boy, Nas and 50 Cent

Kobe Bryant's Kobe with Tyra Banks

Also read | Shaquille O’Neal releases new Kobe Bryant rap song in honour of late Kobe Bryant: Kobe Bryant NBA rings, Kobe Bryant rap song

(Image source: @llcoolj official Instagram, AP)