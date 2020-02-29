Bucks Vs Hornets Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Match Live, Full Squads

Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will face each other on March 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET (11:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details.

"We’re not getting caught up in the numbers, not getting caught up in trying to reach a certain number or anything. We know what our end goal is." pic.twitter.com/B0sq9ObPNO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 29, 2020

Also Read l PSL 2020: ISL vs PES live streaming details, preview, pitch and weather report

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming online: How to watch Bucks vs Hornets live telecast in India

In India, fans can watch the NBA games on FanCode app. Once subscribed to the FanCode app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Bucks vs Hornets live stream, fans will have to tune in at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Bucks vs Hornets live streaming on Sony and the Bucks vs Hornets live stream online on Sony LIV.

Also Read l Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: How to watch ISL semi-final live in India?

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: How to watch Bucks vs Hornets live stream online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch Bucks vs Hornets live. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: How to watch the Bucks vs Hornets live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Bucks vs Hornets live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: Warriors vs Suns live match preview

Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 51-8 in the 59 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Charlotte Hornets are on the tenth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 21-38 in the 59 games they've played so far.

Also Read l PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE live streaming, preview, pitch and weather report, points table

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Full Squads

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Charlotte Hornets squad

Terry Rozier, Cody Zeller, Robert Franks, Devonte Graham, Ahmed Hill, Willy Hernangomez, Dwayne Bacon, Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Miles Bridges, Joe Chealey, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Caleb Martin, Malik Monk, Josh Perkins, Kobi Simmons, PJ Washington, Thomas Welsh.

Also Read l MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, A-League live schedule