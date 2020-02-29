The Debate
Bucks Vs Hornets Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Match Live, Full Squads

Basketball News

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will face each other on March 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET (11:30 AM IST).

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bucks vs Hornets live streaming

Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will face each other on March 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET (11:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming online: How to watch Bucks vs Hornets live telecast in India

In India, fans can watch the NBA games on FanCode app. Once subscribed to the FanCode app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Bucks vs Hornets live stream, fans will have to tune in at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Bucks vs Hornets live streaming on Sony and the Bucks vs Hornets live stream online on Sony LIV.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: How to watch Bucks vs Hornets live stream online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch Bucks vs Hornets live. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: How to watch the Bucks vs Hornets live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Bucks vs Hornets live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming details: Warriors vs Suns live match preview

Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 51-8 in the 59 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Charlotte Hornets are on the tenth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 21-38 in the 59 games they've played so far.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Full Squads

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Bucks vs Hornets live streaming: Charlotte Hornets squad

Terry Rozier, Cody Zeller, Robert Franks, Devonte Graham, Ahmed Hill, Willy Hernangomez, Dwayne Bacon, Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Miles Bridges, Joe Chealey, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Caleb Martin, Malik Monk, Josh Perkins, Kobi Simmons, PJ Washington, Thomas Welsh.

Published:
