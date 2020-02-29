PSL 2020 MUL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

The 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. The MUL vs QUE live match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Their MUL vs QUE live match is scheduled for February 29 and will start at 2:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at MUL vs QUE live streaming details, MUL vs QUE live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live match.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live match preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues in Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the points table with three wins out of their four matches. Similarly, Quetta Gladiators have also registered three wins out of four matches but are placed second on the table due to a slightly inferior net run-rate. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Squad Updates for Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live match

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Multan Sultans Squad

Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf (w), Shan Masood (c), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, James Vince, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Quetta Gladiators Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk and c), Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming Details and MUL vs QUE live telecast in India

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live match is scheduled to be played on February 29 and will start at 2:30 PM IST. For MUL vs QUE live telecast in India, tune into DSport. For MUL vs QUE live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For MUL vs QUE live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 23°C.

PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Multan Cricket Stadium generally favours the batsmen. While the batsmen will enjoy the proceedings, pacers are expected to get extra swing with the new ball. A total of 170 will be an ideal score at the venue and both teams will be looking to chase.

