PSL 2020: ISL Vs PES Live Streaming Details, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 13th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The ISL vs PES live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The ISL vs PES live match is scheduled for February 29 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at ISL vs PES live streaming details.

ISL vs PES live streaming details: Match preview

The ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues in Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Islamabad United are currently placed third on the points table with two wins out of their four matches. Similarly, Peshawar Zalmi have also registered two wins out of four matches. However, they are placed fourth on the table due to a slightly inferior net run-rate. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming: Squad Updates

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming: Islamabad United Squad

Luke Ronchi (w), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming: Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (w), Hasan Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Daren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali.

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on February 29 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. For Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live telecast in India, tune into DSport's channel, official website and app. For ISL vs PES live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For ISL vs PES live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests the possibility of rainfall during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 17°C.

PSL 2020 ISL vs PES Live Streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium generally favours the batsmen. However, the pitch might help the fast bowlers due to the rainy weather. After taking weather conditions into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice after winning the toss here.

