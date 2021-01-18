Bucks Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

A rejuvenated Brooklyn Nets will take on heavyweights Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here's a look at how to watch Bucks vs Nets live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Bucks vs Nets prediction and preview

After an indifferent start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have rediscovered top form, and are on a four-game winning run. Led by two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are back at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 9-4 record. Milwaukee defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling clash last time out, with Giannis scoring a game-high 31 points and Khris Middleton chipping in with an additional 25 points on the night.

MVP showdown.



24 hrs away. pic.twitter.com/m8Xq16az9j — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 18, 2021

As for the Nets, they are rejuvenated by the arrival of James Harden, who made his debut alongside former OKC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic. Harden scored a triple-double on his debut (12-14-32), with Durant chipping in with a massive 42 points, as the Magic had no answers in their 122-115 defeat. The Brooklyn Nets are on a three-game winning run with an 8-6 record and could further bridge the gap between them and the Bucks. The Nets are favourites at home, but the Milwaukee Bucks can land their punches well against a weak defence.

Bucks vs Nets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton (out)

Milwaukee Bucks: None

Bucks vs Nets team news: Predicted line-up

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan,

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Bucks vs Nets TV channel: How to watch Bucks vs Nets live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Bucks vs Nets game will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 19.

(Image Courtesy: Nets, Bucks Twitter)