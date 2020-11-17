Buddy Hield Trade: Kings Star Reportedly Wants Out, Wishes To Play For The Mavericks?

With the 2020-21 NBA season fast approaching, reports are focusing on multiple trade rumours across various teams aiming to make the playoffs or rebuild next season. As per recent reports, Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield is looking to move out of Sacramento and could join the Dallas Mavericks. Sources also add that Philadelphia 76ers were also aiming to manoeuvre a Buddy Hield trade.

Buddy Hield to Mavericks?

Buddy Hield wants out of Sacramento and would prefer to play in Dallas, per https://t.co/Bjm1Nbj5Jl



(h/t @PompeyOnSixers ) pic.twitter.com/DrzHEWbpt3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 16, 2020

This season, Hield was moved to the bench by Kings, accompanied by reports of his fallout with the head coach Luke Walton. While he shot an impressive 39.4% from beyond the arc, reports spoke about the 27-year-old not making the expected impact off the bench. As a result, Hield reportedly wants out of the Kings, wanting to team up with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Per Source, a trade involving Sacramento Kings SG, Buddy Hield and Philadelphia 76ers PF, Al Horford could be completed prior to the NBA Draft. I’m told that the Sacramento Kings are planing to “tank” this upcoming season to secure a top 5 pick in a top-heavy draft in 2021. — Vin Fosh NBA (@vinfosh) November 9, 2020

Along with Hield, Tim Hardaway Jr – who can opt for the player option – can be traded along with a possible draft pick. The Mavericks have players like Boban Marjanovic, Seth Curry and Delon Wright to trade. However, the Kings might need a clever combination of scores, who can help De'Aaron Fox lead the team to the playoffs in 15 years.

Buddy Hield contract details

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94M contract extension with bonuses that could reach $106M, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Last year, Hield and the Kings agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal. Per reports, Hield agreed to the contract extension, which could pay him around $106 million (bonuses and intensives) by the time it ends. Before the escrow was applied, Hield's salary was to decline an 8 percent over the year before hiking up 13.5% with the salary cap, as per The Athletic's Sam Amick. No player options are attached to Hield's extensions.

Mavericks depth chart

Mavericks Offseason Depth Chart

C: Porzingis (86), WCS (79), Boban (80)

PF: Powell (80), Kleber (80)

SF: DFS (79), Wright (77), Jackson (76)

SG: Hardaway (81), Curry (81)

PG: Luka (94), Brunson (78)



They are 12 deep before free agency, and have the 18th/31st draft selection. — John Markisch (@Real2KInsider) November 3, 2020

(Image credits: AP)