Can JJ Barea Dunk? List Of Active NBA Players Who Have Never Dunked So Far

In a league where the average height of a player is 6’7’’, most NBA players are efficient at pulling off a dunk. While not all players might be able to dunk while playing a game, most players can at least pull off a dunk after a certain amount of preparation. However, there are a few NBA players who cannot dunk. In a recent tweet, Dallas Mavericks player JJ Barea was made fun of for being one of the few NBA players who cannot dunk.

Also read | Warriors not testing asymptomatic players despite 76ers, Nuggets confirming COVID-19 cases

Can JJ Barea dunk? Barea was trolled on Twitter for being amongst NBA players who cannot dunk

Your (Birth month) has to throw an Alley Oop to your (Birth day) to win the game. Did you win? pic.twitter.com/w5tmJYmEJY — ☘️MOOSE☘️ (@Mo0seSZN) March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, Barea was trending on social media because he was a birthday meme on Twitter. The tweet asked everyone to chose a player on the basis of their birthday month and throw an alley-oop to a player alongside your birthdate to win the game. As people started playing the game, everyone who got Barea trolled the player as he is one of the few NBA players who cannot dunk. While some people defended the Mavericks player, most were called him out for not being able to dunk. Here are some of the fans making fun of Barea for being one of the few NBA players who cannot dunk.

Also read | Mavericks' Luka Doncic asks Netflix on Twitter about 'Lucifer' and its upcoming season

Netizens troll JJ Barea for being one of the NBA players who cannot dunk

Hell naw Steve Nash to JJ barea https://t.co/r1RH5QW61C — Cory Henry (@Cory_Henry) March 19, 2020

Magic Johnson (HELL YEAH) throwing a lob to... JJ Barea. Well, shit. https://t.co/XNLVuoimr5 — Jeremy Karll (@JeremyKarll_DR) March 19, 2020

Nate Robinson to JJ Barea. If you stacked them together, I don't think they'd reach the rim. https://t.co/qJYaD2lqOo — BigEisy (@BigEisy) March 19, 2020

Apart from JJ Barea, there are a few other NBA players who have not dunked in their NBA career. The list included players like Patty Mills, Isaiah Thomas and Jameer Nelson. All of these players are above the average height for an NBA player.

Also read | Nuggets coronavirus update: One team member tests positive for COVID-19

NBA players who cannot dunk: Jameer Nelson

While Jameer Nelson is known for a dunk, he had once revealed that he liked to be 'all-business' on the court, and has indeed dunked during his basketball career. In an interview, Nelson claimed that he is not a 'crowd-pleaser' and loves to play efficiently. in 2008, Nelson helped Dwight Howard for his superman dunk during the Slam Dunk Contest, which earned Howard his perfect 50.

NBA players who cannot dunk: Isaiah Thomas

The Washington Wizards star has attempted dunks but has been unsuccessful in doing so. Thomas used to try and dunk during his rookie season in the NBA but was always unable to convert his tries into dunks. During a pre-season contest, Thomas had dunked with the help of a teammate who was over 6'10".

NBA players who cannot dunk: Patty Mills

Patty Mills, who has played for the San Antonio Spurs his entire career, has never dunked in his entire basketball career. He joined the NBA in 2012. Mills, who is from Australia, played for the St. Mary's College team before playing in two international basketball leagues.

JJ Barea stats: JJ Barea contract with the Dallas Mavericks

Barea joined the Mavericks in the 2006-07 season. He then played with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011-2014, before returning to the Mavericks for the 2014-15 season. In 2019, the Mavericks renewed their contract and re-signed Barea. According to ESPN's JJ Barea stats, the point guard is averaging 7.5 points this season. The 2019-20 season, however, is currently suspended as Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. Though no date is confirmed, the league could come back in the middle of June.

Also read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19