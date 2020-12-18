Celtics Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Pre-season Game, Team News And TV Channel

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will face each other for the pre-season encounter on Friday, 8:00 PM EST( Saturday, 6:30 AM IST). The Celtics will be facing the Nets after their 108-99 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Nets last beat the Washington Wizards 119-114. The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston.

Celtics vs Nets live stream details: How to watch Celtics vs Nets live?

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the Celtics vs Nets game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the Celtics vs Nets live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Games can also be watched locally in the USA.

National broadcast – ESPN2

Local broadcast – NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

Celtics vs Nets team news: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

For the Nets, the Celtics vs Nets game will be one last game before their much-anticipated game against the Golden State Warriors. Though Durant might have been a little nervous, he dropped 15 points during their game against the Wizards. He played around 24 minutes, helping the Nets with a 119-114 score. Steve Nash – the new head coach – spoke about Durant's debut, stating that while it is one thing to be back, it is something else to return and look "explosive".

Status Report for tomorrow night's preseason game at Boston: pic.twitter.com/4we9rxpn7g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 18, 2020

Durant and Irving were together for nine minutes and 27 seconds. Durant went 3-for-3 from the field during that time, while Irving scored 12 points on 5-for-6 from the field. Durant is expected to play the Nets last preseason game.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Brooklyn:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) - OUT

Tristan Thompson (right hamstring strain) - OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee strengthening) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2020

For the Celtics, they will look to bag one win before entering the regular season. However, Boston had multiple players sidelined because of injuries. With key players like Kemba Walker sidelined, the Celtics struggled to hold the opposition. The Celtics will face the Milwaukee Bucks for their regular-season opener.

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)