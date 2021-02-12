Charles Barkley Performs The Silhouette Challenge, Leaves Shaq And Others In Splits: WATCH

As the Silhouette Challenge seems to be in trend right now, many users on social media urged NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley to carry out the challenge. As Barkley, along with other hosts like Shaquille O'Neal are mostly goofing around and joking, many expected Barkley to really do the challenge. As expected, Barkley's challenge elicited laughter — both on the NBA on TNT set and among viewers.

Charles Barkley finally does the Silhouette Challenge

Chuck really did the Silhouette challenge 😂😭



Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/GMVIMw5MGI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2021

Barkley opted for the required setting for the challenge – a doorway and red background. Later, all his co-hosts were found laughing about the video. Barkley even speaks about not going all the way – as he was surrounded by too many people to actually take his clothes off. He does take his jacket off, to which O'Neal is heard urging him to go the entire way.

Later, he assures Barkley that the video would indeed go viral. Barkley adds that he was not wearing any underwear, which led to him not stripping completely. His co-hosts laughed once again at Barkley's words, adding that no one asked him for such information.

"Who’s Silhouette change did Chuck watch to get inspired," one fan wrote, while many added that this is what these people do in their free time.

Fans react to Charles Barkley Silhouette Challenge

that red light is the krispy kreme hot light right? — IPL YoungBoy (@uselesstinsel) February 12, 2021

Who’s Silhouette change did Chuck watch to get inspired ?? 🤣🤣 — Savage (@KINGJEFF46) February 12, 2021

this will be the one that people wont be trying to take off the silhouette filter lol — DJ WRECK (@djwreck1200) February 12, 2021

Hey Google how do I remove the red light from the red light challenge ? — Clay not Clayton (@claymorespears) February 12, 2021

This is what Shaq is so busy, he doesn’t watch current basketball, he’s watching Chuck strip 😂 — Jordan Paul (@JordanP11661606) February 12, 2021

Initially, the Silhouette Challenge was for people to feel comfortable in their own skin and feel good about the kind of video that was taken. However, as the challenge gained popularity, some users found out a way to remove the red filter. Tutorials to do so were also posted on sites like Reddit and YouTube. Some even made Twitter accounts dedicated to the whole process.

