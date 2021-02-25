Clippers Vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers after two straight losses. For the Clippers, the matchup will kickstart their five-game road trip. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed a few games, the duo is back on the court. Leonard leads the team with a 27.1-point average, while George follows with a 24.6-point average.

George recently spoke up about the All-Star game. While he (like other NBA players) disagrees with the decision, knows it is a good milestone to be selected.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, will look to move up the table. They last lost to the Dallas Mavericks 102-92. Ja Morant — leading the team with 19.1 points and 7.9 assists per game — was not awarded an All-Star spot. However, as injuries continue to plague the team, they struggle to score wins. Dillon Brooks (15.8 PPG) has been out for three games after his thigh injury

Jaren Jackson Jr and Killian Tillie are out for the whole season. "I feel like we were just missing on the other end," Morant said after their last game, adding that the team has to learn, and is sure they will get better as long as they stay positive.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Clippers vs Grizzlies live stream: Where to watch Clippers vs Grizzlies live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, February 26, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

Clippers vs Grizzlies TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Prime and NBA League Pass.

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Clippers vs Grizzlies team news

Memphis Grizzlies

Killian Tillie – Out, foot

Dillon Brooks – Day to day, thigh

Jaren Jackson Jr – Out, knee

Los Angeles Clippers

Lou Williams – Out, rest

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Clippers vs Grizzlies prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will edge past the Memphis Grizzlies

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

Currently, the Los Angeles Clippers are second on the Western Conference table with 23 wins and 10 losses. The Utah Jazz are leading the league with their 26-6 win-loss record. The Los Angeles Lakers follow, placed third with 22 wins and 11 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies are ranked 10th with a 13-14 record.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Instagram)