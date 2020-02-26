Clippers Vs Suns Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Schedule And Preview

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will face each other on February 26, 2020 (February 27, Thursday at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Here are the Clippers vs Suns live streaming details and the preview for the Clippers vs Suns live match.

Clippers vs Suns live streaming details: How to watch Clippers vs Suns live telecast in India

Indian fans who want to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Clippers vs Suns live stream, fans will have to tune in at 7:30 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Clippers vs Suns live streaming on Sony and the Clippers vs Suns live stream online on Sony LIV.

Clippers vs Suns live streaming details: How to watch Clippers vs Suns game on Sony LIV in India

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch Clippers vs Suns live online. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Clippers vs Suns live streaming details: How to watch the Clippers vs Suns live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Clippers vs Suns live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Clippers vs Suns live streaming details: Bucks vs Raptors live match preview

The Phoenix Suns currently have a 24-34 win-loss record and are ranked 13th in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers are currently on the third spot of the Western Conference with a 38-19 win-loss record. The Suns won their last NBA game 131-111 against Jazz. They are currently on a two-game winning streak. As for the Clippers, they managed to beat Grizzlies 124-97 in their last NBA game.