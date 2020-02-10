Damian Lillard Erupts In Rage After No-call In Trail Blazers' Narrow Loss To Utah Jazz

Damian Lillard has arguably been the most talked-about man in Portland in recent weeks. The Trail Blazers star is currently averaging 29.6 points per game this season and almost took the game away from Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Damian Lillard dropped a game-high 42 points in a losing cause in the Trail Blazers vs Jazz match-up but was left incensed with a no-call on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz: Damian Lillard erupts in rage as Utah Jazz steal win

Damian Lillard is HEATED after the refs missed a goaltending call which resulted in a Blazers loss pic.twitter.com/SOkvELhVtS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2020

Damian Lillard almost single-handedly led the Portland Trail Blazers to a win against Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The 2020 NBA All-Star was agonisingly close to sending the game into overtime in the dying minutes of the Trail Blazers vs Jazz match-up.

Hard to miss a call worse than officials did on a Gobert goaltend of a Lillard drive and lay-in in final seconds of a brutal loss. Back-to-back at altitude in Utah, bench depleted — just a hellacious end. Orlando on Thursday, Portland tonight. Sloppy run of NBA officiating. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

A goal-tending call went the opposite way for the Portland Trail Blazers as Utah Jazz eked out a 117-114 win. Damian Lillard held the ball down with seconds to go in the game and went for a layup. While the ball appeared to be on the brink of sending the game into overtime, it hit the backboard and was on the way into the net. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert than blocked the ball, which was the controversy in question. Trail Blazers fans held their breath, waiting for a goal-tending call. That call, however, was never made, leaving Damian Lillard in fury during the Trail Blazers vs Jazz game.

"We're in a playoff race and they cost us a game, on an easy call."@Dame_Lillard on the missed goaltending call pic.twitter.com/pMdZAa5lEz — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

Interestingly, the referees from the game were also aware of their gaffe. Reporter Jamie Hudson interviewed the NBA refs after the game, in wake of the goal-tending call controversy. Hudson asked the referees if Damian Lillard’s shot could have been reviewed for a goaltend. The NBA refs reportedly replied by saying that they looked at the incident post-game, reviewing it on video and had come to the conclusion that missed the play and a goaltending violation should have been called.

