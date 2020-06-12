Damian Lillard Confident About Beating Lakers If Trail Blazers Qualify For NBA Playoffs

When Portland Trail Blazers signed Damian Lillard in 2012, they signed an out-and-out competitor who fears no opponent in the league. HIs fierce nature on the court will be key for Portland if they aim to make the NBA Playoffs this season after being included in the 22-team shortlist that will battle it out for NBA glory in Orlando next month. During a recent interview, the Trail Blazers superstar was asked if he felt that his side can defeat LeBron James and the Lakers if they do make the NBA Playoffs to which Lillard gave an almost instant and instinctive reply 'Of course, I think we could beat them'.

Also Read | Trail Blazers icon Damian Lillard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Tupac, Jordan with his latest album cover

Damian Lillard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Tupac Shakur

Also Read | Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard joins George Floyd protests arm-in-arm on the streets of Portland

Damian Lillard optimistic on beating Lakers if Trail Blazers make NBA Playoffs

Damian Lillard joined Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 and has developed into one of the key players from their existing squad. The 2013 Rookie of The Year is known for his never-say-die attitude and is keeping that same mentality ahead of a potential league restart next month. Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans all currently sit three and a half games behind Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference table. The Lakers currently lead the table with city rivals LA Clippers at the second spot.

Bookmakers aren't as sure as Damian Lillard and the rest of the Portland players can beat Memphis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, one thing is for sure, Damian Lillard is not one to go down without a fight so the rest of the teams must prepare accordingly.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Damian Lillard further added that he is a bit concerned with the current coronavirus situation in America. However, he remains optimistic that the NBA have taken the required precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus amongst players. The Trail Blazers star said that as a competitor, he is happy that the team will get an opportunity to continue and try to make a run in the playoffs, though he is a little concerned about the risk they are taking dealing with the virus, but the NBA will take all precautions into consideration to keep them safe. He concluded that he thinks the plan going forward is fair.

Also Read | Trail blazers star Damian Lillard calls out analyst Dan Orlovsky for calling him 'entitled' and 'spoiled'

Also Read | NBA Playoffs Likely Be Held In Makeshift Courts In Las Vegas Behind Closed Doors: Report

Lakers star LeBron James talks out against racism and police brutality

Also Read | Lakers star LeBron James wants to be known for the way he 'approached life as an African American man'