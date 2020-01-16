The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration During Rehab Process With Nets In Twitter Q&A

Basketball News

Kevin Durant who played for Golden State Warriors last season went to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade deal and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant signed for Brooklyn Nets in the offseason but is yet to take the court after he ruptured his Achilles end of last season. Kevin Durant sustained the injury during the NBA Finals 2018-19 and has been undergoing rehabilitation ever since. The former Golden State Warriors star is slowly and steadily recovering from the injury and is preparing to be back on the court next season for Nets.

Also Read: Trae Young's NOSTALGIC Pics With NBA Stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Break Internet

Kevin Durant injury

Kevin Durant injury made the headlines ahead of the 2018-19 NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors. During Game 5 in the NBA Finals, Durant went down in the opening minutes of the Q2 when he planted his right foot to push off on a dribble-drive. The forward then had announced on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon,

Kevin Durant rehab 

Kevin Durant's quick rehab video emerged which showed the Brooklyn Nets player shooting threes without even jumping. It is obvious that while recovering from an Achilles injury, one cannot jump or put pressure on the heel. 

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins Hits Back At Kevin Durant, Calls Westbrook The 'REAL MR. Thunder'

Kevin Durant Twitter Q&A

The two-time Finals MVP on Tuesday opened up about his mentality during rehabilitation. Durant was answering questions from fans after taking over 'The Boardroom' Twitter account on Tuesday. One of the fans asked Durant about the hardest part of recovering from the injury, to which the star replied saying that recovery is just the everyday grind, some days he gets irritated by how slow the process is, some days he misses playing and some days he wants to do more than he allowed. He also added that there’s the physical side, lifting weights and getting used to movement after 6 months off.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Owns Critics In Style On Social Media; Here Are Some Of His Greatest Hits

Kevin Durant joining Nets 

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors and went to the Nets in a trade deal and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier. Kevin Durant also signed a reported $164 million with the Nets. 

Also Read: Kyrie Irving And Vince Carter Seen Embracing In Touching Moment After Hawks Vs Nets Game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES