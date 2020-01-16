Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration During Rehab Process With Nets In Twitter Q&A

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant signed for Brooklyn Nets in the offseason but is yet to take the court after he ruptured his Achilles end of last season. Kevin Durant sustained the injury during the NBA Finals 2018-19 and has been undergoing rehabilitation ever since. The former Golden State Warriors star is slowly and steadily recovering from the injury and is preparing to be back on the court next season for Nets.

Kevin Durant injury

Kevin Durant injury made the headlines ahead of the 2018-19 NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors. During Game 5 in the NBA Finals, Durant went down in the opening minutes of the Q2 when he planted his right foot to push off on a dribble-drive. The forward then had announced on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon,

Kevin Durant rehab

Kevin Durant's quick rehab video emerged which showed the Brooklyn Nets player shooting threes without even jumping. It is obvious that while recovering from an Achilles injury, one cannot jump or put pressure on the heel.

Kevin Durant Twitter Q&A

The two-time Finals MVP on Tuesday opened up about his mentality during rehabilitation. Durant was answering questions from fans after taking over 'The Boardroom' Twitter account on Tuesday. One of the fans asked Durant about the hardest part of recovering from the injury, to which the star replied saying that recovery is just the everyday grind, some days he gets irritated by how slow the process is, some days he misses playing and some days he wants to do more than he allowed. He also added that there’s the physical side, lifting weights and getting used to movement after 6 months off.

Kevin Durant joining Nets

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors and went to the Nets in a trade deal and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier. Kevin Durant also signed a reported $164 million with the Nets.

