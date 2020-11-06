Delonte West Finally Back To Shooting Hoops In A Gym In Florida

Months after being spotted on the streets earlier this year, former NBA star Delonte West is finally on his way to picking up the pieces. In September, some fans saw West asking for money in Dallas, which raised concern among the NBA community. While many reports spoke about the NBA community wanting to help him, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was the one who could, ultimately, reach out. Since then, the 62-year-old business tycoon has been providing timely updates about West's situation.

Delonte West gym: Fan shares short clip of Delonte West shooting hoops

The most recent video shared by a fan was at a gym in Florida – which is where West is staying for his rehab. The fan even shared a selfie with the star, along with a video of the 37-year-old practising some shots. "Really nice to see this legend living a better life again and throwing the ball again," the fan wrote, adding that West definitely deserves it.

Others on Instagram and Twitter agreed, glad the former NBA star is getting back on his feet. "I hope his story ends great," one wrote, while most expressed how happy they were. A user even chose to make a joke, stating how Ben Simmons would feel after seeing West make a jump shot even after such a hiatus.

Fans happy to see Delonte West shooting hoops

Ben Simmons seeing Delonte West hit a jump shot after not touching a basketball for years pic.twitter.com/dClBhgUOJX — #0urMVP🚀 (NETS🏆|NYG😑) (@EliteTheKing_) November 5, 2020

Mans made it out the streets 🙏🏼 — Matt🇲🇽 (@Mattfm8) November 5, 2020

This is AWESOME MAN!!!!! I hope his story ends great — Confidence (@Confidence1000) November 5, 2020

Love to see it. Hopefully things keep getting better for him and his family. 🙏🏾 — Khaled Hassan (@cool_pressure1) November 5, 2020

@mcuban thank you for stepping into this brothas life 🙏🏾 — J⭐️ (@joshwills0) November 5, 2020

How is Delonte West recovering now?

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

The most recent update by Cuban has West rowing a boat, while also playing with some frisbees. The previous update which came weeks ago, showed West riding a horse. Cuban was seen picking West up personally and is apparently paying for his stay and rehab in Florida.

