DET Vs WAS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Washington Wizards will go head to head against Detroit Pistons in an NBA game on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26). The match is scheduled to start by 5:30 AM IST (Friday morning in India). Detroit Pistons are placed on the 11th position in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 11-20 in the 31 games they played so far. On the other hand, Washington Wizards are placed on the 12th position with a win-loss record of 9-20 in the 29 games they played so far.

DET vs WAS: Previous clashes and top picks

In their last encounter, Washington Wizards had a 121-115 win against New York Knicks. Bradley Beal top scored with 30 points with four rebounds and three assists and Troy Brown scored 26 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Detroit Pistons had a 109-125 loss against Philadelphia 76ers in their previous game. Andre Drummond top scored with 27 points with nine rebounds and three assists.

DET vs WAS squads

Detroit Pistons squad: Jordan Bone, Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Tim Frazier, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Louis King, Thon Maker, Markieff Morris, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas and Christian Wood.

Washington Wizards squad: Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Chris Chiozza, Rui Hachimura, Ian Mahinmi, Garrison Mathews, Jordan McRae, C.J. Miles, Justin Robinson, Admiral Schofield, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Moritz Wagner, John Wall

DET vs WAS Dream11 team and prediction

Point guard: Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas (SP)

Shooting guard: Jordan McRae, Luke Kennard

Small forward: Bruce Brown, Rui Hachimura

Power forward: Moritz Wagner

Centre: Christian Wood

Washington Wizards start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

