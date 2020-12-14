Dwight Howard SUED By Women Taking Care Of His Exotic Snake Collection For Not Paying Them

As the 2020-21 regular season is about to begin, Dwight Howard has found himself in the middle of another scandal. This time, the 35-year-old centre has been accused by two women, who he had apparently employed for some services, like taking care of his exotic snake collection. As per TMZ, he was refused to pay the two women and is being sued for $50,000.

Dwight Howard sued by women taking care of his exotic snake collection

Dwight Howard is being sued by two women he hired to take care of his giant snake, per TMZ



"TMZ Sports reported the women are claiming at least $50,000 in unpaid wages for services rendered, including taking care of Howard's exotic snake collection." via B/R pic.twitter.com/Kekizns9nH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 13, 2020

As per recent reports, Howard has been sued by Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman. The lawsuit seeks $50,000 in unpaid wages, accusing Howard of not paying them for the services they completed. As per the lawsuit, he hired them in 2018, for "personal management services".

While they expected to be looking after his business, they were expected to tend to his exotic snake collection. The suit further adds he has multiple snakes, including Cleopatra – his contractor that weighs around 200 pounds. Nabaa even credits herself for helping him sign with the Lakers, something which Howard agreed to by thanking her during an interview. While he owes them money, he also fired them this January without any warning.

Dwight Howard contract

The Sixers in their first practice with new additions Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, and also Ben Simmons🔥 they have a lot of shooters via @sixers pic.twitter.com/zjsW0U25oZ — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) December 7, 2020

Howard, after his second stint with the Lakers, has joined the Philadelphia 76ers with a one-year deal. The contract is for the veteran's minimum exception, worth $2.6 million. He signed with the Lakers in August 2019, which earned in $2.56 million.

Dwight Howard snake collection

Howard and his snakes have appeared on Animal Planet's Tanked before, for owning various "large snakes". In an interview, the NBA centre spoke about having 25 snakes in his collection. He revealed that they have a bunch of unique names, like Cleopatra, Curious George, She-Huls, Godzilla, Minnie and Mickey. He even shared that they have little apartments, explaining that he has an aquarium where two of his biggest snakes live.

Dwight Howard net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dwight Howard is worth $140 million. According to Spotrac, he is signed with a one-year $2,564,753 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. By the end of the 2020-21 season, he will have earned $242,500,792.

