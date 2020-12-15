Florida Gators’ Keyontae Johnson 'stable But Critical' After Collapsing On Court: Reports

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson is currently in a critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court during a basketball game on Saturday aftrenoon, according to the latest reports from Florida State University. On Monday, the 21-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma, though there was hope that the doctors would wake him up from it by the end of the day. Although Johnson was able to wake up from his come later that day, he still remains in critical condition and was transferred to UF Health in Gainesville, Florida, after spending two days at Tallahassee Memorial.

What happened to Keyontae Johnson? Florida University player collapses on the court during a game

According to reports from ESPN, the Gators were coming out of a timeout vs Florida State on Saturday when Johnson collapsed face-first onto the court. He was given emergency medical attention and stretchered off the court causing alarm and commotion.

The footage of the players watching Keyontae Johnson get carted off... Absolutely no idea how they were able to physically play the rest of that game pic.twitter.com/Ztmo030VZG — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) December 12, 2020

Players from both teams were visibly rattled with the incident as several Gators players were seen in tears and others with towels on their heads. Prior to collapsing on the court, Johnson had just finished a dunk with over 16 minutes remaining in the first half before Florida State called the timeout.

Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition and will stay at Tallahassee Memorial overnight.



Head coach Mike White will also remain with Keyontae in Tallahassee at the hospital overnight. — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

The contest, however, resumed after a slight delay as it finished with Florida State winning the game 83-71. Gators coach Mike White cancelled his postgame interviews to join Johnson at Tallahassee Memorial as his players boarded a bus for the two-hour trip back to Gainesville. White also posted a message for Johnson on Twitter and asked supporters for their prayers, "Please keep praying for ⁦‪@Keyontae‬⁩ and his family. We all love him."

Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him. — Mike White (@MikeWhiteUF) December 12, 2020

Reports also stated that Johnson, like most of his teammates, tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer and although the cause of his ailment was unknown, coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle.

Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, who was with the Gators forward at the hospital, spoke to USA TODAY Sports and said, "Johnson may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated." Johnson's parents also flew down from Virginia to be with their son.

What is medically induced coma?

A medically induced coma, or deep state of unconsciousness, is when doctors give a patient medicine that causes a total lack of feeling and awareness. It's used to protect the brain from swelling after an injury. It's only done in hospital intensive care units.

Image Credits - AP