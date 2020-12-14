Giannis On His Way OUT Of Milwaukee? Bucks Barber's IG Post Hints At Final Goodbye

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after much debate, might actually be headed out of Milwaukee. Due for a contract extension, Giannis could become a free agent at the end of 2021. While the reigning NBA MVP has often spoken about focusing on his career and game instead of his contract, the 'Greek Freak' might have made his decision already. As per a now-deleted IG post by the Bucks barber, Giannis has apparently bid the team goodbye.

Giannis barber might just have revealed the Greek Freak's decision to leave Milwaukee

Bucks' team barber makes post thanking Giannis for the past 6 years



"Love you bro and go do what’s best for your family!"



(Via r/nba) pic.twitter.com/NzPXIhfelb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

"Love you bro and go do what’s best for your family!" The post read. The post referred to Giannis as the greatest player in the game, while the barber thanked Giannis for being with them for six years. The post, though deleted, was considered as an indication of Giannis' move. While some fans thought it might be about the barber leaving, they wondered why he deleted the post.

Per reports, Giannis could end up signing the largest contract in NBA history. His next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit. However, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year wants to focus on winning a title. In an earlier interview, Giannis had spoken about being with Milwaukee till they kept on winning.

Now, with the Bucks not even making the NBA Finals, Giannis could opt for another option. As of now, Giannis has been linked to the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and even the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Celtics were the last most-viable option, being reported as a possible landing place for the 26-year-old.

Giannis says he’s not retiring until he gets a medal and an NBA championship



"I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."



(@Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/J8DgU2LvuX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2020

Giannis, in a recent interview with Cosmote TV, spoke about not retiring till he is 45. "I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship," he said. The two-time NBA MVP also spoke about not being in a hurry, and will "be here" for a long time.

