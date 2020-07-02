HHO Vs HJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Hapoel Holon will face off against Hapoel Jerusalem in their upcoming game in the Israel Basketball League (IBL) on July 2, 2020, at 9.50 PM (IST) at Romema Arena, Haifa. The upcoming clash of HHO vs HJ is going to be important for both the sides as Hapoel Jerusalem will be aiming to settle into the top spot in the points table while Happel Jerusalem are battling for survival. Hapoel Jerusalem have won 18 games from the 22 games they have played so far, while Holons are slightly behind, notching 12 victories from 22 games.

HHO vs HJ Dream11 top picks: HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Hapoel Jerusalem are currently on the second spot of the table with a points difference of 223. HJ are only lagging behind Maccabi-Tel-Aviv in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Hapoel Holon are on the fourth spot on the table with a points difference of -15 and will desperately hunt for a victory in their upcoming game against Hapoel Jerusalem.

HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction: HHO vs HJ Dream11 top picks, full squads

HHO vs HJ Dream11 team: HHO squad

Yogev Ohayon (PG), Sagie Shetaynman (PG), Shlomi Harush (SG), Roi Huber (SG), Jermaine Love (SF), Desi Washington (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Uriel Trocki (PF), Jimmy Hal (C), Shir Moraidi (C)

HHO vs HJ Dream11 team: HJ squad

Tamir Blatt (PG), Daniel Rosenbaum (PG), James Feldeine (SG), Deividas (SG), John Holland (SF), Dvir Ringvald (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Alon Sapir (PF), Emanuel Terry (C), Nirmod Levi (C)

HHO vs HJ Dream11 top picks: HHO predicted starting 5

Yogev Ohayon (PG), Shlomi Harush (SG), Jermaine Love (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Jimmy Hall (C)

HHO vs HJ Dream11 top picks: HJ predicted starting 5

Tamir Blatt (PG), James Feldeine (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Emanuel Terry (C)

HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction: HHO vs HJ Dream11 team

R. Huber (PG), J. Pargo (SP), J. Love-Roberts (SG), J. Feldeine (SG), G.Pnini (SF), J. Holland (SF), E. Terry (PF), I. Zalmanson (C)

HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction

Our HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction is that the Hapoel Jerusalem will eke out a win.

Note: The HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HHO vs HJ Dream11 team selection and HHO vs HJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Basketball Champions League YouTube