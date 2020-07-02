HHO Vs HJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Hapoel Holon will face off against Hapoel Jerusalem in their upcoming game in the Israel Basketball League (IBL) on July 2, 2020, at 9.50 PM (IST) at Romema Arena, Haifa. The upcoming clash of HHO vs HJ is going to be important for both the sides as Hapoel Jerusalem will be aiming to settle into the top spot in the points table while Happel Jerusalem are battling for survival. Hapoel Jerusalem have won 18 games from the 22 games they have played so far, while Holons are slightly behind, notching 12 victories from 22 games.
Hapoel Jerusalem are currently on the second spot of the table with a points difference of 223. HJ are only lagging behind Maccabi-Tel-Aviv in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Hapoel Holon are on the fourth spot on the table with a points difference of -15 and will desperately hunt for a victory in their upcoming game against Hapoel Jerusalem.
Yogev Ohayon (PG), Sagie Shetaynman (PG), Shlomi Harush (SG), Roi Huber (SG), Jermaine Love (SF), Desi Washington (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Uriel Trocki (PF), Jimmy Hal (C), Shir Moraidi (C)
Tamir Blatt (PG), Daniel Rosenbaum (PG), James Feldeine (SG), Deividas (SG), John Holland (SF), Dvir Ringvald (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Alon Sapir (PF), Emanuel Terry (C), Nirmod Levi (C)
Yogev Ohayon (PG), Shlomi Harush (SG), Jermaine Love (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Jimmy Hall (C)
Tamir Blatt (PG), James Feldeine (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Emanuel Terry (C)
R. Huber (PG), J. Pargo (SP), J. Love-Roberts (SG), J. Feldeine (SG), G.Pnini (SF), J. Holland (SF), E. Terry (PF), I. Zalmanson (C)
Our HHO vs HJ Dream11 prediction is that the Hapoel Jerusalem will eke out a win.
