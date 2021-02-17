Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star's Availability Update For Game Vs Jazz

The LA Clippers host the Utah Jazz in what promises to be a blockbuster game at the Staples Center on Wednesday, February 17. The NBA regular season game between the two Western Conference giants is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 18 at 8:30 AM IST). However, netizens have been curious to know whether or not Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will feature in the game against the Jazz after missing two successive games for Tyronn Lue's side due to a leg injury.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star sustained a left lower leg contusion vs Bulls

The LA Clippers were dealt a blow when Kawhi Leonard headed to the locker room early during their win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Although returned in the first quarter and played unbothered, it was later confirmed that the injury he sustained appeared to be related to his groin area and not his lower leg. However, prior to the Clippers game against the Cavaliers on Sunday, head coach Tyronne Lue revealed that Leonard would not be in the lineup because of a left leg contusion.

Lue explained that Leonard's injury might have taken place on Clippers' road trip but added that there was no expected timescale on when the two-time NBA champion may return to action. Although Leonard's leg contusion wasn't reported to be too serious, the Clippers were still worried over a long-term injury for their superstar small forward and opted to leave him out for the game against the Heat on Monday. This season, Leonard has averaged 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Clippers Injury Report for tomorrow vs UTAH:



Nicolas Batum (Concussion) and

Paul George (Bone Edema Right Toe) are OUT.



Kawhi Leonard (Left Lower Leg Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE — Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) February 17, 2021

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Clippers star listed as 'questionable'

Due to his injury, Leonard was forced to miss out on the Clippers' wins against the Cavs and the Miami Heat. However, the four-time NBA All-Star is now listed as 'questionable' on the Clippers injury report card. It now remains to be seen whether Lue opts to rush Leonard back into action against the Jazz, who are currently at the summit of the Western Conference standings.

NBA live: Jazz vs Clippers live stream details

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. NBA fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Jazz vs Clippers live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits - Clippers Instagram