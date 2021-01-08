Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Nets Star Set To Miss Grizzlies Clash Due To Quarantine

Brooklyn had to wait for more than 18 months to see Kevin Durant in action, and the 32-year-old's performances have ensured that the wait was worth it for the Nets. Durant has been in top form this season but was missing from the line-ups to face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz. With the Nets set to travel to FedEx Forum to face the Memphis Grizzlies, questions on whether the former NBA MVP will be in action on Friday night have appeared.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Kevin Durant quarantine rules him out of Grizzlies clash

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is currently under one-week quarantine due to the NBA health and safety protocols following exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old missed the games against the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers while being in isolation and has been ruled out for the fixtures against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The number of games could increase if Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus in the meantime.

Kevin Durant, who missed the entirety of the 2019/20 NBA season, made a brilliant return, averaging 28.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists so far this season. The former Golden State Warriors star last played 38 minutes in the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Durant's absence further hurts the Nets with questions on the availability of fellow star Kyrie Irving. Irving missed the Nets' win over the 76ers owing to personal reasons, and there has been no update whether the 28-year-old will return to play against the Grizzlies.

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Grizzlies live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Grizzlies game will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 9.

