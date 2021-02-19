Jazz Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h, Prediction

Quick links:
The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet for a back-to-back encounter, the Jazz looking to extend their record against the Clippers to 3-0 this season. The Clippers were on a four-game winning streak before the Jazz snapped it with their 114-96 win. The Clippers played without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, with Lou Williams scoring team-high 16 points.
The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are on the verge of a 10-game winning streak. Dominating from behind the arc, Donovan Mitchell is leading the team by averaging 24.2 points per game, while shooting 39.1% from the three-point range. Jordan Clarkson (18.2 PTS) and Mike Conley (16.5 PTS) follow.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
This will be the third time the teams will meet for the 2020-21 season. The Jazz have won both games, one in January and one a few days ago. The Jazz won this week 114-96 on Wednesday (Thursday IST), with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert scoring 24 and 23 respectively.
As of now, the Utah Jazz are leading the NBA table with an impressive 24-5 win-loss record. The Los Angeles Lakers follow — the defending champions seeded at No. 2 with 22 wins and eight losses. The Los Angeles Clippers are placed third with a 21-9 win-loss record. The Portland Trail Blazers (18-10) and the Phoenix Suns (17-10) follow.