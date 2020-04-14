Jeremy Lin To Donate Another $1 Million For Coronavirus Relief In USA

On Monday (Tuesday IST), former NBA guard Jeremy Lin pledged $1 million for COVID-19 relief. Lin, who is currently waiting for the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season to resume, announced this via his Instagram post. Previously, Lin donated $150,000 to help with the outbreak.
I NEVER EVER make post these types of videos but times are different. Im launching a COVID-19 campaign called #BeTheLight where I'll be donating $500,000 and matching an additional $500,000. But it isnt about my donation which isnt even a drop in the bucket for what the world needs. We need unity! Aside from money theres other ways to get involved (my @playerstribune article in IG story, donation link in bio). Tbh I don't blame anyone who has bitterness, confusion, anger or hate. Thats normal. My hope is we all recognize and sit with those emotions, but I also pray that bitterness turns to heartache which turns to empathy which ultimately turns to action! Imagine the person in the hospital bed struggling to breathe. Imagine the person who cant even see their loved one fighting for their life. Imagine the person grindin day and night as a frontline worker tremendously at risk. Who can't go home and see their family and children fearing to infect them. Imagine the person who can't sleep at night because there's no food for their next meal. Who can't provide food for their children. Imagine the person whose small business and lifelong dream shut down. Imagine the person who is fighting depression and suicide due to the lockdown. Try to imagine all those hurting in ways we don't even know about. Lets put ourselves in others shoes, but thats not enough. We must step up and help now! #BeTheLight 💡 p.s. I didnt put it at the end of the article but when this is all said and done, in n out on me! ❤️
In his Instagram post, Lin stated that he would be donating $500,000 to the #BeTheLight campaign he started. Lin further added that he would match that with another donation of $500,000. He asked people to be kind and step up and help when they can.
While Lin pledged to donate $150,000, he also donated 1 million Chinese yuan ($141,680) separately. He donated the $150,000 to UNICEF and the remaining to a Chinese foundation. He even made an Instagram post, asking people to take care and spoke about making changes as people. Here is the Jeremy Lin Net worth and Jeremy Lin rings in the NBA.
Though unverified, the Jeremy Lin net worth figure according to Celebrity Net Worth is $36 million. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2010, before playing the last season with Toronto Raptors. He won the NBA championship with the Raptors last year and has a career average of 11.4 points per game.