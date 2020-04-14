Jeremy Lin To Donate Another $1 Million For Coronavirus Relief In USA

On Monday (Tuesday IST), former NBA guard Jeremy Lin pledged $1 million for COVID-19 relief. Lin, who is currently waiting for the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season to resume, announced this via his Instagram post. Previously, Lin donated $150,000 to help with the outbreak.

Jeremy Lin donation: Lin to donate $1 million for coronavirus outbreak

Jeremy Lin donation: Lin to start #BeTheLight campaign for COVID-19 relief

In his Instagram post, Lin stated that he would be donating $500,000 to the #BeTheLight campaign he started. Lin further added that he would match that with another donation of $500,000. He asked people to be kind and step up and help when they can.

While Lin pledged to donate $150,000, he also donated 1 million Chinese yuan ($141,680) separately. He donated the $150,000 to UNICEF and the remaining to a Chinese foundation. He even made an Instagram post, asking people to take care and spoke about making changes as people. Here is the Jeremy Lin Net worth and Jeremy Lin rings in the NBA.

Jeremy Lin net worth: Jeremy Lin rings and NBA stats

Though unverified, the Jeremy Lin net worth figure according to Celebrity Net Worth is $36 million. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2010, before playing the last season with Toronto Raptors. He won the NBA championship with the Raptors last year and has a career average of 11.4 points per game.