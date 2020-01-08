Kevin Love Expresses Regret For '13-year-old Like' Outburst during Thunder-Cavaliers Game

Kevin Love revealed that he regrets his outburst last week during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA game. Love admitted that he was acting like a 13-year-old teenager rather than his usual 31-year-old self. During the game, he threw up his arms several times and also looked away from the defence when a Thunder player sneaked past him to score a point. He also lost his temper on Collin Sexton, who failed to pass him the ball. Chris Paul had been guarding Kevin Love, while the latter tried to get Sexton's attention. Love walked to half-court and made a pass after demanding for the ball.

NBA 2019-20: Cavaliers' Kevin Love reveals that he regrets his outburst

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 5, 2020

Before that game, Kevin Love also got into a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman because he was angry at being fined for losing his cool against the Raptors on December 31. Love said the situation got overblown by the media since Altman and he spoke before Sunday's game against the Timberwolves and are on good terms. Rumours about Kevin Love being traded have also always been around. According to NBA reports, Love was to be traded by the Cavaliers.

Kevin Love cleared the air this morning and admitted his mistakes in showing frustration on multiple occasions. What do you make of his comments? #Cavs pic.twitter.com/spo7aZHXAC — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) January 7, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Kevin Love after LeBron James left in 2017 in a $120 million deal. The team wanted Love to be one of their crucial players. However, Cavaliers made changes to their team and even moved veteran players out. When asked about not wanting to sign with the Cavaliers again, Kevin Love denied the rumours. He added that he's always wanted to play with the Cavaliers and has accepted that the team is rebuilding and making changes.

