Joel Embiid Originally Wanted To Play With Kobe Bryant At Lakers: Report

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been with the team since being drafted in 2014. Despite certain differences between Joel Embiid and the team, the player has denied all trade rumours during the entire NBA 2019-20 season. In a recent interview, Joel Embiid revealed that before signing with the 76ers, he initially wanted to join the Los Angeles Lakers and play alongside late NBA legend Kobe Bryant before he retired.

Joel Embiid wanted to join the Lakers to play with Kobe Bryant

During the 2014 NBA draft, Joel Embiid was hoping to be the seventh pick. However, Joel Embiid was picked third by the Philadelphia 76ers after Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker. The Milwaukee Bucks wanted Parker, and Joel Embiid did not want to play there. He even told his agent that Milwaukee was 'too corny' for his taste. Embiid had made it clear that he wanted to play for the Lakers, and asked his agent to 'work his magic'. However, Joel Embiid was acquired by Philadelphia. The LA Lakers went on to draft Julius Randle for the seventh overall pick after the 76ers selected Joel Embiid. Embiid missed most of his first two seasons due to a foot injury. He debuted in the NBA 2016-17 season, the year after Kobe Bryant retired from the league.

This season, Joel Embiid is averaging at 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was shooting 53.2% from the field, 55.6% from the three-point line and 86% from the free-throw line. He played his last NBA 2019-20 season game against Detroit Pistons before the NBA suspension last week, where he scored 30 points and 14 rebounds.

NBA coronavirus: When will NBA return?

The NBA has extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, league sources tell ESPN. Players are still able to work out individually at team facilities. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 16, 2020

The NBA is currently suspended indefinitely and could return in June. However, the games could be played without an audience. Group practices have been banned, though players can practice individually and travel in North America. Kevin Durant and three other players from Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Woods are the NBA players confirmed to have coronavirus. Gobert testing positive almost a week ago was the reason the NBA was suspended earlier than expected. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested positive.

