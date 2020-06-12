Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Youngest Son Arrested For Stabbing Neighbour Multiple Times: Report

The youngest son of NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was reportedly arrested this week. The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar son arrested news was first reported by TMZ Sports. As per the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar son arrested news, Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

When was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar son arrested?

As per TMZ Sports, the Adam Abdul-Jabbar stabbing incident took place on Wednesday. The report stated that cops said he stabbed his neighbour in Orange County multiple times. The reports also added that records showed that Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked under one count of assault with a 'deadly weapon'. According to the exclusive report, the officers stated that they responded to a call about a stabbing on June 9 around 10:00 PN in San Clemente, California. A description of the 'deadly weapon' was not available.

A police spokesperson also stated that the suspect, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 'was arrested without incident'. The victim apparently arrived at the hospital with 'multiple non-life-threatening injuries'. The booking sheet also revealed Adam to be six feet and seven inches while weighing 180 lbs. As per the reports, he has now been released from police custody. However, an investigation about the incident is currently going on. TMZ Sports also stated that they tried to reach Adam for a comment, but a representative for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hung up on them when they called.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, who is now 28, had appeared on the show Celebrity Family Feud with his father in 2017. Adam has also appeared on the TV sitcom Full House with him. In 2013, Adam had reportedly conducted a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit where he asked fans of his father to ask him anything, though he reminded them he was a 'multifaceted individual with a lot of insight and interesting personal experiences (like doing DMT)'.

The account, which posted the question, is now deleted. DMT or N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, is a hallucinogenic and psychedelic drug which can be harmful to an individual.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar kids

The NBA legend has five children – Habiba, Sultana, Kareem Jr, Amir and Adam. Habiba, Sultana and Kareem Jr. are children from his first wife, while Amir and Adam were born to Cheryl Pistono after his divorce. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon regarding the ongoing protests on racial injustice, Abdul-Jabbar had mentioned his children and how he discussed racism with his children and taught them how to handle it.

(Image source: TMZ, AP)