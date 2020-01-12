Kevin Durant Owns Critics In Style On Social Media; Here Are Some Of His Greatest Hits

Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors last year. His time with the Golden State Warriors came to an abrupt end after the Warriors' failed three-peat attempt in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While he may not have had the best of endings with the Warriors, Kevin Durant has grown to deliver perfect endings elsewhere. The two-time NBA champion has turned to Instagram and Twitter in order to deliver perfect endings to fans and players who chose to take him on.

Kevin Durant Twitter tirade vs Kendrick Perkins

Former Oklahoma City Thunder centre Kendrick Perkins has become the latest addition to the Kevin Durant Twitter tirade list. Earlier this week, Kendrick Perkins was asked about Kevin Durant's lack of success without former teammate Russell Westbrook. Kendrick Perkins chose to highlight that fact, going a step further and insinuating that Kevin Durant cannot repeat that success without Russell Westbrook. Kevin Durant, however, wasn't one to back down.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Kevin Durant vs CJ McCollum

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya 🤣 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2018

Kevin Durant traded jabs with CJ McCollum earlier last year on Twitter. CJ McCollum reportedly took umbrage when Durant joked about the Trail Blazers not winning the title. Durant then responded to a number of people on Twitter, including CJ McCollum.

Kevin Durant vs Chris Boussard

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap....u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

Chris Broussard once said Kevin Durant will have to watch his Warriors teammates win the championship from afar. Naturally, Kevin Durant didn't take too kindly to that comment. Durant then called Chris Broussard out on Twitter.

