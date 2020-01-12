The Debate
Kevin Durant Owns Critics In Style On Social Media; Here Are Some Of His Greatest Hits

Basketball News

Kevin Durant has used Twitter as his favourite hunting ground in the last couple of years. Former teammate Kendrick Perkins was his latest Twitter victim.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors last year. His time with the Golden State Warriors came to an abrupt end after the Warriors' failed three-peat attempt in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While he may not have had the best of endings with the Warriors, Kevin Durant has grown to deliver perfect endings elsewhere. The two-time NBA champion has turned to Instagram and Twitter in order to deliver perfect endings to fans and players who chose to take him on. 

Also Read | Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Recalls First Meeting With 'idol' LeBron James

Kevin Durant Twitter tirade vs Kendrick Perkins

Former Oklahoma City Thunder centre Kendrick Perkins has become the latest addition to the Kevin Durant Twitter tirade list. Earlier this week, Kendrick Perkins was asked about Kevin Durant's lack of success without former teammate Russell Westbrook. Kendrick Perkins chose to highlight that fact, going a step further and insinuating that Kevin Durant cannot repeat that success without Russell Westbrook. Kevin Durant, however, wasn't one to back down. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Unhappy CJ McCollum's Fine Form Puts Him On 76ers Radar

Kevin Durant vs CJ McCollum

Kevin Durant traded jabs with CJ McCollum earlier last year on Twitter. CJ McCollum reportedly took umbrage when Durant joked about the Trail Blazers not winning the title. Durant then responded to a number of people on Twitter, including CJ McCollum. 

Also Read | 'GM LeBron James' Could Oust Kyle Kuzma From Lakers, Taunts Former Pacers Coach

Kevin Durant vs Chris Boussard

Chris Broussard once said Kevin Durant will have to watch his Warriors teammates win the championship from afar. Naturally, Kevin Durant didn't take too kindly to that comment. Durant then called Chris Broussard out on Twitter. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Voting: How To Vote, Latest Results, Leaders And Schedule

