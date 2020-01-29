Kobe Bryant Encouraged Kings' Equipment Manager To Walk Again After Critical Stroke

It has been over 48-hours since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away. However, the entire sports community is still mourning the loss. Bryant is arguably one of the greatest players in NBA history. The 41-year-old has been hailed for his resilience and professionalism (in other words, the 'Mamba' mentality.) The Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday night.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Kings and Dwayne Wilson pay tribute

Sacramento Kings' equipment manager Dwayne Wilson revealed a story when Kobe Bryant encouraged him to walk again after a critical stroke. Wilson took to Instagram to pay homage to the Lakers legend. He stated that he was heartbroken after losing a good friend. Dwayne Wilson, who was hospitalised after a stroke in 2008, revealed that Kobe Bryant was the first person to call him. Wilson further added that it was Bryant's encouraging words that helped him walk again.

Dwayne Wilson was the equipment manager of Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He later took up the role at Sacramento Kings.

The Kings’ longtime equipment manager, Dwayne Wilson, had a stroke in 2008



He told Doug Christie that Kobe was the first person to call and gave him some words of encouragement right before he attempted to walk for the first time



Kobe Bryant death: Sacramento Kings pay tribute to 'The Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Death: Victims from the crash

