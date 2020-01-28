Kobe Bryant Wanted To 'die Young' And Break Michael Jordan's Record: Tracy McGrady

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group of nine were travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games. The NBA world was devasted after the legend's untimely death, paying their respects and condolences to Kobe Bryant's family.

Kobe Bryant death: Tracy McGrady says Kobe Bryant wanted to die young

Tracy McGrady remembers Kobe 😢



"This sounds crazy but Kobe spoke this: 'I want to die young.' I thought he was so crazy to say that” 💔 pic.twitter.com/TGRLcEAU8I — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 27, 2020

"She was special. She was built like Kobe. Just to watch her play was like watching a young Kobe."



An emotional Tracy McGrady remembers Gigi, and reconnecting with Kobe through their kids. pic.twitter.com/7a1RVJxlwa — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

In an interview, Tracy McGrady spoke about his relationship with Kobe Bryant. Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady was in tears as he spoke about his former rival, revealing their journey from friends and rivals to two fathers watching their daughter play basketball and grow up. According to McGrady, a young Kobe Bryant had revealed to him that he wanted to die young.

He wanted to immortalize his name, breaking Michael Jordan's record and move on. McGrady was at a dance with his daughter for his wife's event when he was told about the tragic accident. McGrady also spoke about Gigi and how she was like Kobe himself. ESPN's Rachel Nicols added that the memory was perfect for the young Kobe Bryant. The older Bryant wanted to save time and spend time with his family.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna made headlines for performing Kobe Bryant's famous Black Mamba move

