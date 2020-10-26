KOP Vs ZDR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Basketball Preview

KK Koper Primorska will square off with KK Zadar in a Week 4 game of the ABA League, also known as the Adriatic League First Division. The KOP vs ZDR game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on October 26 from the GS Venceslaus Perka. Here is our KOP vs ZDR Dream11 prediction, KOP vs ZDR Dream11 team, KOP vs ZDR live match preview and KOP vs ZDR Dream11 top picks.

The #ABALiga Round 4 closes tonight with the games in Koper and Novo mesto.



Who you got? pic.twitter.com/T8Bjm8wnID — ABA Liga (@ABA_League) October 26, 2020

KOP vs ZDR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both KK Koper Primorska and KK Zadar have gotten off to really bad starts at the ABA League 2020-21. Both teams are yet to win a single game at the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the table since the beginning. KK Koper Primorska have lost three of their games, and sit at 13th place out of 14 teams on the points table. After managing a sixth-place finish last year, the team will be quite disappointed with their showing so far and will hope to break this streak against another equally underperforming team, KK Zadar.

KK Zadar have also lost all three of their matches at the ABA League. They are one place above their competitors for today, in 12th place, on the basis of their better point difference. They lost their first game against KK Mornar Bar with a huge difference of 66-82. In week 2, they failed to perform once again, against Mega Bemax, going down 87-90. They had another close loss against KRKA losing 70-73. They will hope for that extra push to help take them over the line tonight.

KOP vs ZDR playing 11: Predicted starting lineup

KK Koper Primorska predicted starting lineup

Matej Rojc (PG), Luka Vončina (SG), Erjon Kastrati (SF), Urban Durnik (PF), Jurij Macura (C)

KK Zadar predicted starting lineup

Martin Junaković (PG), Dominik Mavra (SG), Dominic Gilbert (SF), Jure Planinić (PF), Domagoj Vuković(C)

KOP vs ZDR Key Players

KK Koper Primorska - Luka Vončina (SG), Erjon Kastrati (SF), Urban Durnik (PF)

KK Zadar - Martin Junaković (PG), Dominik Mavra (SG), Dominic Gilbert (SF)

KOP vs ZDR Dream11 team

PG: Matej Rojc, Martin Junaković

SG: Dominik Mavra

PF: Urban Durnik, Jure Planinić

SF: Erjon Kastrati, Dominic Gilbert

C: Domagoj Vuković

KOP vs ZDR Dream11 prediction

According to our KOP vs ZDR match prediction, KK Zadar will win this match.

Note: The KOP vs ZDR Dream11 prediction and KOP vs ZDR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KOP vs ZDR Dream11 team and KOP vs ZDR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ABA League Twitter