LAC VS MIA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers will host Miami Heat at the Staples Center on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Despite possessing an all-round side including the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Clippers have struggled for consistency, entering the contest with a 38-15 (win-loss) record. Meanwhile, Miami Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-15 (win-loss) record. Keep reading for the LAC VS MIA Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details.

"Tough cat, man. We know he can take a punch."



🗯 @TeamLou23 on @yg_trece taking a hit and coming back to make big plays in the win vs San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/JepUFT9TUL — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 5, 2020

LAC VS MIA Dream11 game details

Venue: Staples Center

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

LAC VS MIA Dream11 preview

Miami Heat will be looking for revenge after losing to the Clippers in Miami two weeks ago. Since the loss, Heat are 3-1 (win-loss) and have won their previous two encounters against Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler starred in their last outing registering 38 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Fellow strike partner Bam Adebayo chipped in with 18 points while Goran Dragic scored 24 points coming off the bench. Currently, Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this campaign while shooting over 45.3% from the field. Tyler Herro (foot), Justise Winslow (back) and Meyers Leonard (ankle) are ruled out of the tie.

Clippers have a hold over the second spot in the Western Conference. Clippers are 4-1 (win-loss) in their last five games and will be looking for another win over Miami Heat. The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season. Leonard has missed a fair chunk of games with several niggling injuries but should be available against Heat after starting back-to-back games. Clippers do not have any new injury concerns.

LAC VS MIA Dream11 squad

LAC VS MIA Dream11 squad: Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

LAC VS MIA Dream11 squad: Miami Heat squad

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

LAC VS MIA Dream11 team

Point Guard: P Beverley

Shooting Guard: K Leonard

Small Forward: D Robinson, M Harkless

Power Forward: J Green, M Leonard

Centre: B Adebayo, M Harrell

LAC VS MIA Dream11 prediction

Clippers will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAC vs MIA Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

