LAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Updates

Los Angeles Clippers will take on Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (Wednesday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the LAC vs POR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAC vs POR Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

LAC vs POR Dream 11 preview

LA Clippers are placed third in the Western Conference. In the total of 21 matches played so far, LAC have 15 wins and 6 losses In the previous match against Portland Trail Blazers, LAC have won the game with the score of 107-101. In the recent match, played against Washington Wizards, LAC won the game 150-125. Winning the upcoming game would push on Kawhi Leonard and Co.

Portland Trail Blazers are in the 11th position in the Western Conference, They have played 20 matches in total out of which they won 8 matches and lost 12 matches so far. In their last match against Chicago Bulls, they won the match 107-103. They would like to keep their winning momentum going against a strong Clippers side and get one over the LA outfit.

LAC vs POR Dream11 team, top picks

LA Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Donte Grantham, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Mathias Lessort, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

LAC vs POR Dream11 team

Point-guards: Damian Lillard

Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum

Small-forwards: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Ivica Zubac

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers will be favourites to win the match

Note - The LAC vs POR Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.