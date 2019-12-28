LAC Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

There are few things sweeter than registering a victory on Christmas against your neighbouring rivals. The LA Clippers did just that on Christmas day as they romped to a 111-106 win over the LA Lakers at the Staples Center. The confidence from that win over the Western Conference leaders will hold the Clippers in good stead as they get ready to host Utah Jazz at the Staples Center on Saturday, December 28 (Sunday, December 29, 9 AM IST).

Also Read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trolled On Twitter As Nets Lose To New York Rivals Knicks

LAC vs UTA preview

Registering a win over the Lakers is a feat few had achieved two weeks ago. However, the Clippers dealt the Lakers their fourth consecutive loss in the span of two weeks on Christmas. Kawhi Leonard, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley led the Clippers' charge on the night as they registered their 23rd win in the NBA this season.

The Clippers' opponents on Saturday, Utah Jazz will head to Los Angeles on the back of a 121-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Donovan Mitchell starred in that victory, while the likes of Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic proved the ideal foil for Mitchell's exploits. The last time Utah Jazz faced off against the Clippers, Royce O’Neale had a dismal outing, to say the least. O'Neale took zero free throws, failed to score a single point, had just two assists, and finished the night with five fouls. While O'Neale is not known for his scoring ability, the fact that he failed to stifle Kawhi Leonard's threat in that outing will not make for good reading for Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard registered a 30-point display that night.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Is A Phenomenal Player, Claims NBA Legend Michael Jordan

LAC vs UTA Dream11 team

Point guard - Patrick Beverley

Shooting guards - Donovan Mitchell, Rodney McGruder, Jerome Robinson

Small forwards - Paul George (SP), Bojan Bogdanovic

Power forward - Royce O'Neale

Centre - Tony Bradley

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Could Be On His Way Out Of The Houston Rockets Franchise

Donovan scored 28 of his team-high 35 points in the second half 🔥



» https://t.co/RVt47V4g6w pic.twitter.com/Ne88rhf24l — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 27, 2019

LAC vs UTA Dream11 prediction

The Clippers are fresh off inflicting defeat on Western Conference leaders, LA Lakers. The Clippers are also 14-2 while playing at home this season. All things considered, our prediction for this game is a resounding victory for the Clippers.

Note - These predictions are made on our analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | LeBron James Fulfils Dying Fan's Wish At Clippers Vs Lakers On Christmas Day