Lakers Vs Rockets Prediction, Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will face off at the NBA bubble on Thursday, August 6, 9 PM EST (Friday, August 7, 6:30 AM IST). The Lakers last lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and are currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference table. The Rockets are placed sixth with a 42-25 win-loss record.

Lakers vs Rockets prediction: Lakers vs Rockets live stream and how to watch NBA live

Rockets coverage begins TOMORROW at 7:30PM on @ATTSportsNetSW! pic.twitter.com/ugYtuo0p1r — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 5, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game will be broadcast nationally on TNT in the USA. Fans in the USA can also stream the games live on various platforms – YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW – which include the NBA TV subscription in their plan. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. For streaming, the Sony LIV and FanCode app are available.

Currently, FanCode is India's official NBA streaming partner. Along with streaming apps, fans can also watch the games with an NBA League Pass subscription. The League Pass includes all games being played at the NBA bubble, along with the 2020 NBA Draft and a 7-day NBA TV archive.

Lakers vs Rockets live stream: Lakers vs Rockets schedule

Date: Thursday, August 6, 9 PM EST (Friday, August 7, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Rockets prediction, team news and preview

Both teams enter the game having lost their previous game. Houston lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 110-102, while the Lakers fell to Oklahoma City Thunder 105-86. However, the Rockets were determined to make a comeback against the Trail Blazers, which could earn them a win over the top-seeded Lakers. In his post-game interview, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni stated that their team is "doing better", even though they "lack the aggressiveness" sometimes. However, he is sure they can improve on their communication and not repeat the same errors. While the Rockets have been focusing on their defence this season, their perimeter shooting has been inconsistent as they are shooting 36.4% from the field at the bubble.

The Lakers, on the other hand, were restricted to 35.2% shooting against the Thunder. While the team was without Dwight Howard (sore right knee), they played with their regular lineup. Head coach Frank Vogel has stated that they are yet to make the final decisions about the minutes their key players will be on the court. LeBron James was the top scorer for his team with 19 points while Anthony Davis was limited to a mere 9 points despite spending 29 minutes on the court. Considering the Lakers' poor shooting and the Rockets' stellar offence, our Lakers vs Rockets prediction is that the Rockets will edge this contest.

(Image source: NBA.com)