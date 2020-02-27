Lakers Vs Warriors Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular-season game on Thursday night (Friday IST) at the Chase Centre. The Warriors are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference table. They are on a seven-match losing streak heading into the clash against the Lakers. The Lakers, meanwhile, are at the top of the Western Conference standings. They would look continue their six-match winning streak. Here are the Lakers vs Warriors live streaming details and the game preview.

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming: How to watch Lakers vs Warriors live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 9:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Lakers vs Warriors live streaming.

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming: How to watch Lakers vs Warriors live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming: Lakers vs Warriors live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Lakers vs Warriors live telecast in India will be on Sony ESPN at 9:00 AM IST.

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming: Preview

The Golden State Warriors franchise come into the Lakers vs Warriors clash on the back of a disappointing seven-game losing streak. They will look to break their unwanted streak when the two teams meet at the Chase Centre on Wednesday. The Warriors were comfortably defeated by Sacramento Kings 112-94 in their last game. Marquese Chriss dominated the proceedings for the Warriors. They would hope that he can repeat a similar performance against the Lakers. The Lakers managed an impressive 118-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James put in an impressive display in that game. He will be sorely missed on Wednesday during the Lakers vs Warriors clash as he has been ruled out due to injury.

Lakers vs Warriors live streaming: Injury news

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis (doubt)

LeBron James, Anthony Davis (doubt) Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green (doubt)

