LAL Vs NOP Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against New Orleans Pelicans in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (February 26, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 10:00 PM ET. The match will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 43-12 in the 55 games they've played so far. On the other hand, New Orleans Pelicans are at the tenth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 25-32 in the 57 games they've played so far.

LAL vs NOP game schedule

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (February 26, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 10:00 PM ET, 8:30 AM IST (February 26, 2020)

LAL vs NOP Dream11 Team Squads

LAL vs NOP Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

LAL vs NOP Dream11 Team: New Orleans Pelicans squad

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

LAL vs NOP Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Lebron James, Kyle Kuzma

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram

LAL vs NOP Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: Lebron James (SP)

Power Forward: Zion Williamson, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Derrick Favors, Dwight Howard

LAL vs NOP Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

LAL vs NOP Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

