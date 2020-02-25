LAL Vs NOP Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against New Orleans Pelicans in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (February 26, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 10:00 PM ET. The match will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 43-12 in the 55 games they've played so far. On the other hand, New Orleans Pelicans are at the tenth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 25-32 in the 57 games they've played so far.
Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson
Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.
