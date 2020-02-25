IRN Vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Iran will take on Kuwait in the 11th match of the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 in Group B on Tuesday, February 25. The IRN VS KUW live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket. The IRN VS KUW live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is our IRN VS KUW Dream11 team and IRN VS KUW Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best IRN VS KUW live match results.

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Iran have had a miserable tournament so far as they have been thrashed in the first two games. UAE beat them in their opening game by 10 wickets and they were subsequently beaten by Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets. Iran would look to put in better performance and show some fight. A lot depends on their batsmen who haven't been able to get going in the tournament.

On the other hand, Kuwait won their first game of the tournament as they beat Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets. But they went down against UAE by 47 runs and tasted their first defeat of the tournament. They are placed third in the points table with 2 points to their name. Kuwait would look to register a win in this fixture against a weak Iranian side.

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Squads

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: IRN vs KUW playing 11 - Iran: Dad Khoda (Captain), Arshad Mazarzei (Wicket-keeper), Naeim Bameri, Mohammad Yousef, Masood Jayezeh, Navid Balouch, Nader Zahadiafzal, Ali Mohammadipour, Navid Abdollahpour, Adel Kolasangiani.

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: IRN vs KUW playing 11 - Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (Captain), Usman Gani (Wicket-keeper) Muhammad Kashif, Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Naveed Fakhr, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin.

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: IRN vs KUW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Usman Gani (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Aphsal Ashraf, Ravija Sandaruwan, Dad Khoda

Bowlers: Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Nader Zahadiafzal, Navid Balouch

All-Rounders: Mohammed Aslam (Captain), Masood Jayezeh, Naeim Bameri

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction

Kuwait start off as favourites to win as per our IRN vs KUW match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our IRN vs KUW match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our IRN vs KUW Dream11 prediction is not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

