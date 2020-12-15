LaVar Ball Sides With Son LiAngelo, Says Waiver Is A "Raggedy" One

December 2020 started with LaVar Ball being proud of his three sons making it to the NBA. However, almost a fortnight later, the Detroit Pistons have waived LiAngelo, causing LaVar Ball to defend his son, calling out the franchise for letting go of the 22-year-old. The Pistons' cut came after two of their preseason games – neither of which LiAngelo played in.

Also read | LiAngelo Ball released by Detroit Pistons just days after signing Exhibit 10 contract

LaVar Ball sides with his son after Detroit Pistons waive LiAngelo ahead of 2020-21 season

LaVar Ball on the Detroit Pistons;



“The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don't know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free!”



(via @BleacherReport, h/t @TopBallCoverage) pic.twitter.com/hHBzQH4Jxz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2020

Following the Pistons' decision, the Ball patriarch "definitely" has his views on the cut. "I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell," LaVar stated, emphasising that while the people in Detroit are good, they do not know a good player.

Also read | LaMelo Ball calls himself "smarter" than spending his $35.1M contract money on grills

As per LaVar Ball, he gave Pistons a lottery pick for free, who have now blown their opportunity. "How do you throw that out the window?" he questioned, confident that the team will "learn the hard way". He is sure his sons will "end up together playing somewhere". He further complimented Gelo, who can "shoot the lights out".

"That was raggedy what they did," LaVar Ball said. "But hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.”

Also read | Ball family net worth: LaVar, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball net worth and personal life

As per The Athletic's James Edwards III, Ball was waived by the team before he could play a game for them. Anthony Lamb and Louis King were waived with him.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Previously, he was played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, which is a league started by LaVar Ball himself. LiAngelo Ball has also worked with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue last season. However, the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ball was unable to play any game for the team. Earlier, his career was also affected by his arrest in China.

Also read | NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball become first brothers to be picked in top 5

(Image credits: LiAngelo Ball, LaVar Ball Instagram)