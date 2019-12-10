The Debate
LeBron James Hears The Calm Sound Of Rain Every Night To Reminisce About His Childhood

Basketball News

LeBron James, during a 'calm' event, admitted that he listens to the sound of rain falling on leaves every night to remind him of his childhood in Akron.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James had a difficult childhood in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in the absence of a father figure and watched poverty very closely. The game of basketball became his source of hope and inspiration. It made him believe that tough days will soon be over as long as he keeps working hard to achieve his goal.

Rain reminds LeBron James of his childhood

34-year-old LeBron James (during a ‘Calm’ event in Hollywood) admitted that he listens to the sound of rain falling on leaves to remind him of his difficult childhood in Akron, Ohio. James shared the little ritual that he repeats every night. It reminds him of the times where he questioned himself and his existence. Amid all the self-doubt, it was the sound of the rain hitting leaves that reminded him of the beauty of the world. It's important to stay rooted even in success, and James' story inspires us to do just that. 

The four-time MVP took a moment out of his busy schedule to recall the time when it was easy to lose hope and give up. The sound of rain on leaves assured him that there are some good things in the world. 

NBA: LeBron James stats

James is currently averaging 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds per game. He is currently shooting nearly 50% from the floor and also putting a 27.2 PER (player efficiency rating) helping the Lakers race to a 19-3 start.

Published:
COMMENT
