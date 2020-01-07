Luka Doncic Is Already Way Better Than Dirk Nowitzki: NBA Legend Jerry West

NBA legend Jerry West spoke about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic during an interview with a news channel. According to West, Doncic is the best player the Mavericks have ever had. In a bold claim, West rates Doncic rather than Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Though West respects Nowitzki, he believes that Doncic is in another league altogether.

Jerry West believes Luka will be better than Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/BqCs3qDLVk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2020

West spoke about Luka Doncic's role with the Mavericks and how one player has singlehandedly turned the Mavericks into a playoffs team. West added that he has been around NBA for a long time and he knows the difference between an NBA All-Star and superstar. He claims that Luka Doncic is that superstar.

West continued to praise Doncic during the interview. Though he might not be the quickest player, he makes it up with his clever gameplay. Like Steve Kerr, West believes that Luka Doncic makes the game fun and it is always special to watch him on the court. West also added that Doncic will continue to grow and learn to play smarter since he is 'so damn good'. He also revealed that Luka Doncic should have been the first draft pick. No one thought Luka Doncic would be as good as he is, as per Jerry West. The Mavericks acquired Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft. Currently, Luka Doncic is averaging at a near triple-double with 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 47% from the ground.

