MAL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Baloncesto Malaga will play Barcelona in a regular-season game in Spanish Liga ACB this week. The game will be played on Friday, June 19. Here is the MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BAR Dream11 team news, MAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BAR Dream11 schedule

Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 10 pm IST

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BAR Dream11 preview

Barcelona top the Spanish Liga ACB table with 19 victories and four defeats this season. In the previous game, Barcelona defeated Divina Seguros Joventut with the scoreboard reading 96-92. On the other hand, Malaga are placed ninth on the points table, having won 12 games, with 11 defeats to their name so far. Malaga defeated Iberostar Tenerife 83-70 in the previous clash.

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BAR Dream11 team news, full squads

Baloncesto Malaga: Alberto Diaz, Gal Mekel, Jaime Fernandez, Josh Adams, Aleksa Avramovic, Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela, Pablo Sanchez, Adam Waczynski, Axel Toupane, Ismael Tamba, Marko Simonovic, Dragan Milosavljevic, Carlos Suarez, Deon Thompson, Melvin Ejim, Morgan Stilma, Frank Elegar, Ruben Guerrero, Volodymyr Gerun.

Barcelona: Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Albert Ventura, Klemen Prepelic, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joel Parra, Arnau Parrado, Kerem Kanter, Conor Morgan, Alen Omic, Oliver Stevic, Kyle Kuric, Adam Hanga, Pierre Oriola, Ante Tomic

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guard: Gal Mekel

Shooting guard: Axel Bouteille, Kyle Kuric

Small Forward: Adam Waczynski, Adam Hanga

Power Forward: Deon Thompson, Pirre Oriola

Centre: Ante Tomic

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: MAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Baloncesto Malaga: Gal Mekel

Barcelona: Ante Tomic

MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Barcelona are the favourites in the game.

Note: The MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MAL vs BAR Dream11 team selection and MAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

