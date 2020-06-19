MAL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Quick links:
Baloncesto Malaga will play Barcelona in a regular-season game in Spanish Liga ACB this week. The game will be played on Friday, June 19. Here is the MAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MAL vs BAR Dream11 team news, MAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis
Date: Friday, June 19
Time: 10 pm IST
Barcelona top the Spanish Liga ACB table with 19 victories and four defeats this season. In the previous game, Barcelona defeated Divina Seguros Joventut with the scoreboard reading 96-92. On the other hand, Malaga are placed ninth on the points table, having won 12 games, with 11 defeats to their name so far. Malaga defeated Iberostar Tenerife 83-70 in the previous clash.
Baloncesto Malaga: Alberto Diaz, Gal Mekel, Jaime Fernandez, Josh Adams, Aleksa Avramovic, Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela, Pablo Sanchez, Adam Waczynski, Axel Toupane, Ismael Tamba, Marko Simonovic, Dragan Milosavljevic, Carlos Suarez, Deon Thompson, Melvin Ejim, Morgan Stilma, Frank Elegar, Ruben Guerrero, Volodymyr Gerun.
Barcelona: Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Albert Ventura, Klemen Prepelic, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joel Parra, Arnau Parrado, Kerem Kanter, Conor Morgan, Alen Omic, Oliver Stevic, Kyle Kuric, Adam Hanga, Pierre Oriola, Ante Tomic
Point Guard: Gal Mekel
Shooting guard: Axel Bouteille, Kyle Kuric
Small Forward: Adam Waczynski, Adam Hanga
Power Forward: Deon Thompson, Pirre Oriola
Centre: Ante Tomic
Baloncesto Malaga: Gal Mekel
Barcelona: Ante Tomic
Barcelona are the favourites in the game.
