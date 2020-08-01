Mavericks V Rockets Live Stream; How To Watch NBA Live As Harden, Doncic Face Off

The Dallas Mavericks will face Houston Rockets for their first regular-season game at the NBA bubble this Friday (Saturday IST). The Rockets are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record, immediately followed by Dallas Mavericks who are at 40-27. Both teams played three inter-squad scrimmages at the Orlando campus before the first of their eight seeding games.

Dallas Mavericks v Rockets team live stream details: How to watch NBA live

The Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets game is among the few NBA games being broadcast nationally. The game will be broadcast by ESPN in the USA and on Sony Six in India. The game can also be streamed live by US fans who have YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which includes NBA TV. Indian fans can stream on the Sony LIV app or FanCode, which streams some games live. Apart from streaming apps, fans can buy the NBA League Pass, which will stream all games at the NBA bubble in Orlando along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Dallas Mavericks v Rockets team live stream: What time is Mavericks v Rockets?

Date: Friday, July 31, 9 PM EST (Saturday, August 1, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Mavericks v Rockets team news and preview

⏰TOMORROW⏰



Only 24 hours until we take on the Rockets from the Bubble! Catch the broadcasts on @FoxSportsSW & @1033fmESPN starting at 7:30PM, tipoff set for 8PM! #MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 31, 2020

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, both Rockets and Mavericks were looking at a possible extended postseason run. During an interview after the scrimmages, Rockets' star guard James Harden spoke about the exhibition giving them opportunities to work on their defence and offence before they resume play. Harden is currently leading the league in scoring with 34.4 points per game. The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon (left ankle sprain), who is sidelined for two weeks. While the Mavericks rank below the Rockets on the Western Conference table, they are first in efficiency with 115.8 points per 100 possessions along with star Luka Doncic, who is an MVP candidate this year.

The Beard is ready to bring the ultimate prize back to the city.🤘



[Sound On] 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Aai5yLRh4D — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 30, 2020

(Image source: NBA official site)