MEM Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NBA Live

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (Wednesday IST). The Lakers look to bag a victory against the Grizzlies in an attempt to move up the table. Here's the MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other game details.

MEM vs LAL live: MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: FedEx Forum

Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (Wednesday IST)

Time: 6.30 AM IST

MEM vs LAL live: MEM vs LAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers have had a mixed start to their current campaign. They sit third in the Western Conference table with five victories and two defeats. Although they have managed victories equal to that of Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Clippers, they trail due to a poor home record. On the other hand, the Grizzlies sit at the bottom of the competition having racked up just two victories while losing out four games. In the previous game between the two sides, the Lakers emerged victorious with a 108-94 scoreline.

MEM vs LAL Dream11 team news

Memphis Grizzlies: Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Gorgui Dieng, Tim Frazier, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, John Konchar, Sean McDermott, De'Anthony Melton, Ja Morant, Jontay Porter, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman, Jonas Valanciunas, Justise Winslow, Ja Morant

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

MEM vs LAL playing 11

Point guard: Ja Morant

Shooting guardS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dillon Brooks

Small Forwards: LeBron James, Sean McDermott

Power Forwards: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alfonzo McKinnie

Centre: Jonas Valanciunas

MEM vs LAL match prediction and top picks

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

MEM vs LAL match prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: LA Lakers Twitter