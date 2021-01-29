Miami Heat To Use COVID-19-sniffing Dogs As Fans Return To American Airlines Arena

Fans are finally returning to NBA arenas – but with the help of dogs this time. As per reports, the Miami Heat will be using COVID-19-sniffing dogs at the American Airlines Arena to allow fans back to their home arena. Fans were allowed back on January 28 (January 29) during the Heat's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With the COVID-19 crisis still prevailing, only a few teams have been able to allow fans back to watch games live.

While safety was a primary concern, the league has been losing a massive chunk of their earnings with the loss of gate tickets.

NBA fans return to American Airlines Arena with the help of COVID-19-sniffing dogs

The Miami Heat now have Covid sniffing dogs pic.twitter.com/kBUCLLvKjH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2021

As per reports, the dogs at the American Airlines Arena will be able to screen fans for COVID-19. The crowd, however, will be limited to a 1,500 capacity. "If you or anyone in your travel party is signalled by a canine, all members of the party will not be permitted to enter the arena," the team said in a statement. "A staff member will notify you of the next steps regarding your ticket purchase".

While many fans and social media users remain unaware of this technique, the dogs are apparently trained to detect COVID-19 via human sweat. However, not all reports favour this method, stating that it is not peer-reviewed. According to a study reported by CNN, even if trained dogs can somehow detect COVID-19, it should not be the only test available – and should only work as a 'complementary tool'.

Apart from the dog scan, fans have a 45-minute long alternative. Fans have to take a rapid COVID-19 test before the game and maintain a 30-feet distance. Masks are another mandatory requirement.

How tf are dogs gonna know if someone has corona — 𝓢𝓽𝔁𝓿𝓮𝓷🏀🐐👑 (@qtStxven) January 21, 2021

You can train them it’s not that difficult — purplehayse (@purplehays3) January 21, 2021

Yeah whats i heard from my sources also. and there going to make fans take rapid test — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeperatesU) January 21, 2021

😂 they won’t step foot in! It will be way before the entrance! 🧠 — Bigboyfly713 (@bigboyfly713) January 22, 2021

How tf can a dog sniff out a virus like a bomb or something?🤣🤣🤣 — Shawnfazzo🧞‍♂️ (@Shawnfazzo1) January 21, 2021

Clippers vs Heat highlights: Clippers edge past Butler-less Heat 109-105

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out, Lou Williams scored 17 points for the Clippers. Nicolas Batum posted 18 points, propelling the team to their 109-105 victory. "Big win for us tonight," Batum said after the game, which was also played without Patrick Beverley.

