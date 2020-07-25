NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Miami Heat Vs Utah Jazz, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Miami Heat and Utah Jazz will face each other for their NBA restart scrimmage on Saturday, July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST). All 22 teams who reported to the Orlando bubble for the restart will compete in inter-squad exhibition games before the season resumes July 30. As this is both the team's second scrimmage, the league will return to the usual 12-minute quarter format.

Also read | NBA scrimmage TV schedule, NBA Scrimmages live stream, format and complete list of fixtures

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz?

The Miami Heat and Utah Jazz will be broadcast nationally live by NBA TV. Fans will be able to access NBA TV via the league's official website or app, which can be downloaded on mobile phones and gaming consoles. Fubo.tv will also stream the game live.

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: What is NBA scrimmage TC schedule, NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz?

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

Along with broadcasts all seven days the NBA TV will also include six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The NBA League Pass will allow viewers to watch all games played during the restart, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and a 7-day NBA TV archive. The Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Rockets vs Raptors, live streaming and TV schedule

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz preview

The Heat will face Jazz after their 104-98 victory against the Sacramento Kings. Duncan Robinson scored 12 points while shooting 4-of-5 from the field. Sixteen-year-old veteran Andre Iguodala scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting with 2 boards, one assist and one steal. Jimmy Butler posted 9 points before sitting out the first half.

Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo also sat out the scrimmage but might play again the Jazz. On the other hand, Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points during the team's 101-88 loss against the Phoneix Suns. Rudy Gobert tallied five points and six rebounds. Head coach Quin Snyder later added that the team needs to show more aggression defensively.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3:00 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5:00 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7:00 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9:00 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7:00 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5:00 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4:00 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3:00 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4:00 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Thunder vs Celtics, live streaming and TV schedule

(Image source: NBA official site)