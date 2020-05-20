Michael Jordan Used To Spit On His Food So No One Else Could Have It: Jason Hehir

After Michael Jordan's The Last Dance came to an end this week, fans discussed the Bulls star's famous 'Flu Game'. While Jordan claimed to have 'flu-like' symptoms back then, the documentary revealed that it was actually food poisoning and not flu. In a recent interview with ESPN, director Jason Hehir revealed that Michael Jordan would spit on food so no one else could have it, which is why no one ate his pizza that night.

Jason Hehir reveals that Michael Jordan would spit on food so no one else could have it

During The Last Dance finale, Michael Jordan revealed that he ate bad pizza the night before their game against Utah Jazz, which apparently gave him food poisoning. His trainer, Tim Grover, backed up his story as he recounted what happened that night after Jordan ordered the pizza and five people came to deliver it. Jordan ate a pizza all by himself at night, which resulted in him throwing up and feeling sick in some time. Grover was called to his room, where Jordan was shaking as he was in pain. While Jordan played the next day and won, people found it hard to believe that no one else ate the pizza.

Jason Hehir, who was recently on Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow, explained why no one must have eaten Jordan's pizza. As per Hehir, Jordan would spit on his food so no one else could have it. Hehir added that there have been some stories before that talked about Jordan spitting on his food. In Wright Thompson's 2013 ESPN The Magazine, there is a mention of Jordan doing the same with cinnamon rolls. It revealed that when they shot a lot of commercials, Jordan's security team would wait in his trailer while he was shooting. A woman called Linda cooked for Jordan and used to bake his favourite cinnamon roles for him. He used 'see the guards eyeing the cinnamon rolls' and walk over to spit on each one so one else took ate it.

Did Michael Jordan spit on food?

