MIL Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming NBA scrimmage game on July 27, 2020 (July 28, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST). Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 53-12 in the 65 games they've played so far. New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, occupy the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have mustered a win-loss record of 28-36 in the 64 games they've played so far.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E’Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson
Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.
