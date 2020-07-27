MIL Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming NBA scrimmage game on July 27, 2020 (July 28, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST). Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 53-12 in the 65 games they've played so far. New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, occupy the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have mustered a win-loss record of 28-36 in the 64 games they've played so far.

MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction: MIL vs NOP live game schedule

Date: Monday, July 27, 2020 (July 28, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8 PM ET, 5:30 AM IST (July 28, 2020)

MIL vs NOP Dream11 team, full squads

MIL vs NOP Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

MIL vs NOP Dream11 team: New Orleans Pelicans squad

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E’Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction: MIL vs NOP Dream11 top picks

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton

New Orleans Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball

MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill (PG), Donte DiVincenzo (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C)

New Orleans Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (PG), Lonzo Ball (SG), Zylan Cheatham (SF), Derrick Favors (PF), Josh Gray (C)

MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction: MIL vs NOP Dream11 team

Point Guard: George Hill

Shooting Guard: Jrue Holiday

Small Forward: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Derrick Favors

Center: Brook Lopez, Josh Gray

MIL vs NOP live: MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the MIL vs NOP Dream11 prediction and MIL vs NOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs NOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Milwaukee Bucks/Twitter